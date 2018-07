Higuain to Chelsea is a deal that the Blues must close as soon as possible. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing since several days.Juventus’ price-tag for the Argentinean striker is According to our Juventus pundit Nicola Balice both clubs are willing to reach an agreement because the ‘love history’ between the Old Lady and ‘El Pipita’ is not ending up well.The Argentinean, in fact, will demand a severance pay to leave Juventus. There is tension between the two parties and both the player and the club want to put an end to this situation as soon as possible.Juve and Chelsea are on very good terms and although the Blues could eventually match Higuain’s € 65 million asking price,but the Rossoneri still can’t afford his signing and whilst Chelsea’s Higuain talks are ongoing, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have already made contact with Juventus to sound out the player’s availability.