Higuain to Chelsea: What we know so far and latest updates about El Pipita's move
21 January at 11:55Gonzalo Higuain is on the verge of a move to Chelsea after an uninspiring spell at AC Milan. The Argentinian striker scored just 6 Serie A goals at the San Siro and will look to help Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge. Calciomercato.com brings you everything we know about the move so far.
Speculations have been surrounding the Juventus loanee exactly since the match against the club that owns, in which he missed a penalty and got sent off at the end of the match due to protests against the referee of the clash.
Since that moment, media have been writing about the uncertainty regarding Milan's redemption of the attacker and just from the body language of Higuain on the pitch, it seemed clear that something is not okay, as he was struggling to find himself and his goalscoring form under Gennaro Gattuso.
Eventually, rumours about Chelsea's interest emerged, with Maurizio Sarri being a big fan of Higuain, as he had previously coached the player at Napoli before he joined Juventus for a record fee. At first, it all seemed too far-fetched to be true but eventually, the speculations gathered momentum and even Gattuso himself admitted indirectly that Higuain has decided to leave after Milan's Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria.
After that, everything became very chaotic and despite the clear intention to leave the club, Higuain travelled to Saudi Arabia to play in the Supercup against Juventus but did not start, officially due to a fever but at that time it was already clear that an agreement has been reached between Juventus, Chelsea and Milan and Higuain was set to move to England.
In the meantime, Maurizio Sarri addressed the media on several occasions, indirectly confirming the will to reunite with Higuain in England.
In yesterday's press conference, Gennaro Gattuso confirmed that Higuain wants to join Chelsea, while today it emerged that the player himself asked the Rossoneri coach to be left out of the squad to face Genoa today, which Gattuso did not take well and was furious with such an approach.
Essentially, however, Higuain's move to Chelsea is a done deal and the only thing that the parties are waiting for is for Milan to find a substitute. This substitute is expected to be Kryzstof Piatek from Genoa, who is also very close to a transfer. Genoa and Milan will meet in the coming hours to finalize an agreement for the move of the Pole to the San Siro by Tuesday.
After that, Higuain will be given the go-ahead by Milan and Juventus to fly to London and undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Chelsea. The Argentinian will have 6 months to prove his worth in a new environment, with the Blues having an option to extend the loan by another 12 months for next season.
