Ibra on AC Milan return: ‘The whole word wants me’
05 October at 12:37Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has commented the reports linking him with a move to AC Milan.
The former Sweden striker was contacted by Leonardo last summer and the Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso has refused to rule out that the former Inter and Man United star will make his return to the San Siro.
Speaking to TMZ, Ibrahimovic admitted that his possible return to AC Milan is not impossible: “There are always rumors”, Ibrahimovic said.
Ibrahimovic to @TMZ_Sports about the Milan rumours:— TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) 5 ottobre 2018
"There is always rumors. The whole world wants me. It's okay." pic.twitter.com/yyyN9sYK8A
“The whole world wants me, it’s ok”, the former Sweden star said.
Speaking about Ibrahimovic’s possible AC Milan return, Rino Gattuso said: “I only speak about my players. Ask this question to Leonardo, Maldini or Scaroni. Ibra is 37 but he can still score goals.”
The 37-year-old has played for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan in Serie A where he has 122 goals in 219 appearances.
Ibrahimovic swapped Man United with Los Angeles Galaxy in March 2018.
Go to comments