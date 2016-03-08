Icardi-Wanda Nara case: Costacurta and Collovati accused of sexism
18 February at 11:30Alessandro Costacurta and Fulvio Collovati, two former Italy Internationals have been accused of sexism in relation to their comments about the case of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara. Speaking on Quelli Che Il Calcio, Collovati, a former Inter defender said: "Women can't speak about tactics, only men know something on the matter". Collovati was arguing with Sara Piccinini, the wife of Federico Peluso, who was discussing Sassuolo's defeat against Empoli.
Later during the night, Costacurta shared his thoughts on the Icardi situation. "If Wanda was my wife, I'd tell her not to say some sort of things about my team-mates otherwise I'll send her away from home."
Inter decided to end Icardi's captaincy last week. The decision of the club is not related to new contract talks but seems to be linked with Wanda's words about Icardi's team-mates who did not make some of them - including Ivan Perisic - too much happy. To say the least.
