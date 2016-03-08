Perisic FURIOUS with Icardi after what Wanda Nara said on TV
13 February at 18:00The Mauro Icardi case has exploded at Inter. The Argentinean striker has been removed as the team's captain and Spalletti didn't include him in the Europa League squad that will face Rapid Wien tomorrow.
According to Il Giornale journalist, Franco Ordine, Icardi has another problem: the relationship with a part of the team is weak.
Ordine told to Tutti Convocati that Icardi and Perisic have had a furious confrontation this week after that Wanda said on TV that Icardi has "personal problems" with Perisic.
"Perisic went to Icardi and told him: 'Tell your wife that she doesn't have to speak about me on tv", Ordine said. "Between Icardi and the rest of Inter, the club choose the rest".
