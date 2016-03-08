...
Inter-Barcelona XI: Nainggolan in, Messi out. Barça President not flying to Milan

06 November at 14:20
Inter star Radja Nainggolan is set to start against Barcelona tonight. the Belgian star returned to the pitch last weekend against Genoa playing and scoring one goal in the final minutes of Inter's win against the Grifone.

According to our sources, the Belgian seems to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and is set to start alongside Marcelo Brozocis and Matias Vecino in the middle of the park.

Leo Messi trained alongside the rest of the team yesterday but he is expected to start from the bench.
  Meantime Inter and Barcelona chiefs are having their institutional lunch in the center of Milan. Our reporter Pasquale Guarro has been following the event and can provide the videos of the meeting which is taking place as you read this article.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not attending the lunch and won't watch tonight's game from the stands of the San Siro as he is going to remain in Barcelona today without flying to Milan.

Watch the videos of the meeting between Barcelona and Inter chiefs in our gallery

