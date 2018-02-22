Inter CEO refuses to rule out Icardi exit amid Chelsea, Juve links
30 May at 14:00Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello talked to Rmc Sport about the future of Mauro Icardi who is being linked with moves to Chelsea and Juventus: “We will do everything we can to keep the captain here at Inter”, Antonello said.
“He is a vital player for us. Juventus? There are many rumours but we must remain calm we have our plans. We need to close the financial year first and then we will think about which players we can sign.”
“We don’t need to buy many players, we have a solid basis. We wanted to qualify for the Champions League. It was our main target. The UCL is important for our finances and for our fans. We want to have a competitive team for next season but Inter also need to respect the FFP rules.”
This morning’s reports in Italy claim Icardi is wanted by Chelsea with the Blues that can pay his € 110 million release clause, especially if Sarri arrives at the Bridge.
