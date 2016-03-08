Inter-Chelsea axis: Giroud pushing for move, Alonso the priority
15 December at 12:45In the past couple of months, rumours have intensified about Olivier Giroud's possible arrival at Inter Milan. As reported by L'Equipe yesterday, the Frenchman is a step away from a transfer and Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinternews.it) confirmed today that the player is pushing for a move.
However, to date, the attacker is not a priority. The 33-year-old's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season and he would like a contract of at least 18 months with numbers that the Nerazzurri do not seem to want to guarantee.
For this reason, the interest has cooled down in the last couple of days, in addition to the fact that from January Antonio Conte will be able to count on Alexis Sanchez once again and will no longer have an emergency in the attack.
But contacts with the Blues are ongoing nevertheless but not for Giroud. In fact, Marotta is also looking for a left wingback and Marcos Alonso is at the top of Conte's wishlist.
The name of Giroud could become topical again only in the case of the farewell of Matteo Politano, who would like to close the season at the San Siro. However, developments on this front could arrive, with Fiorentina reportedly very interested in the attacker. There is also the possibility of a swap deal involving Federico Chiesa but that would be a more plausible solution for the summer transfer market.
