Inter, Moses like Spinazzola will depend on the physical tests
19 January at 13:40Inter is moving decisively for Victor Moses and in the course of next week the winger, currently at Fenerbahce but on loan from Chelsea, could arrive in Milan with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption.
According to what was reported by Calciomercato , the same rules of this deal will apply to Moses as it did to Spinazzola, whose purchase from Rome was called off in the exchange with Politano for 'difficulty' in athletic tests. These same tests will prove crucial also for the Nigerian, as Inter want him to play immediately.
In fact, Moses comes from a period of inactivity with the Fenerbahce shirt following two serious injuries to the flexor of the right leg. There are three clubs involved and it will not be easy to convince the Turkish club to let him so freely without the possibility of seeing him go back and the same goes for Chelsea.
For this reason diplomacies are at work and could consent to preventive physical tests for any negotiation.
Anthony Privetera
