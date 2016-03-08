Inter-Tottenham referee appointed
16 September at 11:36Inter and Tottenham will begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday when the Italians and the English will meet at the San Siro in the opening game of the group stages.
Uefa have just announced the referee of the game: Clement Turpin from France.
His assistants will be Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, Guillame Debart is the fourth official with Ruddy Buquet and Nicolas Rainville the goal line referees.
Both clubs lost their league games yesterday.
Spurs faced a home 2-1 defeat at hands of Liverpool while Inter failed to get the three points in a – on paper – easy home game against Parma.
The Nerazzurri complained with the referee Gianluca Manganiello for a couple of wrong decisions that affected them. Samir Handanovic publicily complained against the referee after the final whistle: “I didn’t see the shot taken, I had a Parma player in front of me. So for me, the goal should not have been allowed. I have nothing more to say as we are not looking for excuses.”
The Slovenia International hopes he and Inter will be luckier with Turpin on Tuesday.
