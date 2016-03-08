James Rodriguez' father opens up to Juventus move and confirms friendship with CR7
06 February at 11:00Yesterday we reported of Juventus' interest in James Rodriguez and now, the Colombian's father Wilson Rodriguez has fueled the transfer rumours with some interesting declarations in an interview with Bild.
"He [James] has received many offers. Juventus? He is a good friend of Cristiano Ronaldo. The way I see Italian football, going to Juventus would be a good decision," he said.
The player is set to leave Germany in June to return to Real Madrid after being unable to show his full qualities in Bavaria. James has a contract with the Los Blancos until 2019 and it is unlikely that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Juventus being a potential destination.
Paratici has already spoken with Jorge Mendes about the possibility at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai at the beginning of 2019 and could make James one of the major acquisitions of the Bianconeri in next summer's transfer market.
Go to comments