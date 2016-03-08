Juve: Barzagli’s agent fules Ronaldo transfer speculations
03 July at 09:55Andrea Barzagli’s agent Claudio Orlandini has talked to TuttoJuve after his client’s contract extension with the Old Lady.
“Both sides wanted to sign a contract extension, that’s why it was not difficult to reach an agreement”, Orlandini said.
“Juventus have been flying since Andrea arrived at the club. He was here before Conte and if we look at value for money, I think Barzagli was the best signing of the club in the last seven years.”
“I don’t know if Ronaldo will move to Juve. For sure I think that Ronaldo’s Juventus move is possible even if Real Madrid will try to retain him. Ronaldo is the only one who can decide his future and whoever wants to sign him must match his demands. If he wants to leave Real Madrid can’t force him to stay.”
“Milinkovic-Savic? Lotito will sell him for a very high fee. Juventus need two champions, not just four new players, to win the Champions League.”
