Juve could sell Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid targets this summer to sign midfield target
31 May at 09:05Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Serie A giants Juventus could look to sell three of their players to free up cash for the purchase of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Old Lady are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and they feel that Milinkovic-Savic is the man to do that. Lazio are demanding a fee of about 120 million euros and Claudio Lotito has already made it clear that Juventus do not have the money to sign the Serbian.
Gazzetta dello Sport though, report that the Old Lady could free up cash this summer by selling Manchester United targets Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid and Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
