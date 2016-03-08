Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes...a baker?

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to become a baker but Juve fans should not be worried about the news. According to Il Corriere di Torino, CR7 is ready to open a new bakery in the center of Turin. A new business after that the Portuguese ace invested in luxury hotels and hair translpant clinics.
According to the report, Ronaldo is ready to open a new shop of typical Portuguese pastries and cakes. The Juventus star is reported to have already found a place for the new shop: between via Gramsci and via Gobetti in Turin's city center. The shop that Ronaldo is determined to launch would be a present for his girlfriend Georgina who is also involved in the managing of the hair transplant clinic that was opened in Madrid last month.
Ronaldo is currently injured and Juventus hope to have him available against Ajax on the 10th April, on the day of the first Champions League quarter-final tie against the Dutch. Allegri said today that Ronaldo is working although his recovery is difficult (READ HERE).
According to the report, Ronaldo is ready to open a new shop of typical Portuguese pastries and cakes. The Juventus star is reported to have already found a place for the new shop: between via Gramsci and via Gobetti in Turin's city center. The shop that Ronaldo is determined to launch would be a present for his girlfriend Georgina who is also involved in the managing of the hair transplant clinic that was opened in Madrid last month.
Ronaldo is currently injured and Juventus hope to have him available against Ajax on the 10th April, on the day of the first Champions League quarter-final tie against the Dutch. Allegri said today that Ronaldo is working although his recovery is difficult (READ HERE).
Go to comments