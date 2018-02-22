Juve & Man Utd prepare swap deal?
25 May at 09:30Juventus and Manchester United will be soon talking about transfers. The Old Lady has set her sights on Matteo Darmian and Paul Pogba whilst Manchester United are being linked with Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic.
Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Darmian and Beppe Marotta confirmed yesterday that the Italian full-back is one of the club’s main targets for the summer.
According to Sky Sport José Mourinho has set his sights on Mario Mandzukic and the two clubs could be working on a player-swap deal that involves the Croatian striker and the Italian defender.
Juventus are planning a big revolution next summer and can only sign new strikers if they sell some of those they already have and a swap deal involving Mandzukic and Darmian could be on the cards.
Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic could leave for the right offer and Juventus’ interest in Darmian improves the striker’s chances to leave Turin in the summer.
