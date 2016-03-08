Juve, not only Pogba: Bianconeri eyeing double summer deal with Raiola
16 February at 13:00After the Matthijs De Ligt deal last summer, Juventus is ready to deal once again with Mino Raiola to try to close not only one but two big operations. The first, now known also thanks to the words of Mino Raiola, is Paul Pogba's return to the Allianz Stadium. The second, however, concerns one of the most promising talents of Dutch football: Ryan Gravenberch.
For the return of Pogba, dreamed of by the fans but also by the Juventus management, time and a great deal of diplomacy and finances will be needed from Fabio Paratici. The operation would cost about 200 million euros gross for the first year only, counting the fixed part plus the bonuses as well as the yearly salary for the player.
Thus, Juventus will have to study a plan of sales and capital gains to facilitate a potential agreement, while Raiola will have to deal with Manchester United to pull the prices down and force the hand towards a definite break between the parties.
For this reason, to maintain excellent relations with the agent, Juventus, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), have already started first contacts for Ryan Gravenberch, 17-year-old midfielder who has already made his debut in Ajax' first team and is also Raiola's client.
