Juve, Ronaldo is furious: from Allegri's choices to his future
18 April at 13:30
Cristiano Ronaldo remained silent after Juventus-Ajax that cost him the first season without being in the Champions League semi-finals for 8 years now.
According to the latest reports, Ronaldo is furious with how the game developed, but above all for how his teammates faced the two games against Ajax. He wanted a different Juventus, in other words.
As mentioned CR7 didn't want to comment on the game, but the reaction (also communicated to his mother yesterday: 'I don't do miracles') combined with the lack of desire to be together with his close circle of friends makes one think.
In short, Ronaldo didn't like the choices of Massimiliano Allegri, with whom the relationship remains good, but which inevitably calls into question many of the club's next moves.
The first concern relates to the future of Allegri, who has already been confirmed for next season by president Agnelli. The second concern relates to the future of Ronaldo, who according to La Repubblica will stay at the club for one more year.
For more news, visit our homepage.
According to the latest reports, Ronaldo is furious with how the game developed, but above all for how his teammates faced the two games against Ajax. He wanted a different Juventus, in other words.
As mentioned CR7 didn't want to comment on the game, but the reaction (also communicated to his mother yesterday: 'I don't do miracles') combined with the lack of desire to be together with his close circle of friends makes one think.
In short, Ronaldo didn't like the choices of Massimiliano Allegri, with whom the relationship remains good, but which inevitably calls into question many of the club's next moves.
The first concern relates to the future of Allegri, who has already been confirmed for next season by president Agnelli. The second concern relates to the future of Ronaldo, who according to La Repubblica will stay at the club for one more year.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments