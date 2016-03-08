Juve, Sarri shuts down rumours linking Rabiot with Everton

Adrien Rabiot hasn't had the best of starts with Juventus, failing to impress in the first half of the season. However, in spite of this, the Bianconeri still believe in the Frenchman a lot and are not willing to part ways with him after just six months.

As we reported a few days ago , Carlo Ancelotti would like to bring the midfielder to Everton this month, having trained the player during his time at PSG. Juventus, despite the poor start, would like to move forward with the 24-year-old.

In other words, the Everton hypothesis never really took off. During today's press conference ( via Calciomercato.com ), on the eve of Juventus-Cagliari, Maurizio Sarri was asked about the player and pretty much shut down the rumours linking him with a departure this month.





However, Rabiot will have to improve in the second half of the season if he wants to stay, otherwise there could be some movement in the summer.

"Rabiot? From a physical point of view, he seems okay. He is growing but always leaves a feeling of having greater potential that what he is expressing. He is on the right path," he stated.