Juve warned as Arsenal pounce on €30m Roma star, the details
24 May at 18:48Arsenal have joined Juventus in race to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini, Sky Sport reports.
The Italian midfielder has played his first season with the giallorossi attracting the interest of several top clubs. Born in 1996, Pellegrini is one of the most promising midfielders in Europe and his performances at Sassuolo during the last few campaigns convinced Roma to take him back to the Olimpico last summer.
Pellegrini has a € 30 million release clause that can be activated by the end of July.
According to Sky Sport it may not be too complicated for Arsenal to seal the transfer of Pellegrini given that Monchi and Emery are on very good terms having shared the best moments of their careers at Sevilla.
Arsenal would be open to sign the player for a fee below € 30 million and Roma could replace Pellegrini with Bryan Cristante who is reportedly close to joining the giallorossi for a similar fee.
