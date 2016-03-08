Juve, what next for Rugani?

Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ centre-back Daniele Rugani is once again being linked with a potential move out of the club at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, reports calciomercato.



Reports have been ongoing throughout the back end of 2019 that Daniele and his entourage do not feel as though Juventus will provide him with the best opportunities to further his career at this critical time, and with Euro 2020 just around the corner this year, it has come time to make a crunch decision.



So where to for the once hailed heir to the Chiellini throne?



Chelsea remains the most overly-represented club in the headlines for Rugani's signature, whilst the Bundesliga remains an attractive destination. But the 25-year-old could very well stay in the peninsula with AC Milan and Roma still maintaining contact for Daniele.



Late last year, calciomercato reported that Chelsea were already speaking with the player and his agent in order to strike a deal as early as January.

Anthony Privetera