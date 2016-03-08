Juventus consider contract extension for Barcelona target
19 June at 14:30Serie A giants Juventus will not want to sell Miralem Pjanic this summer and could offer him a new deal, amidst interest from a host of European giants.
The Bosnian midfielder joined Juventus from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. He has been a very important player for the club since he joined, scoring five times and assisting eight times in the Serie A last season.
Sky Sports believe that Juventus will not sell Pjanic this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona having drawn links with him over the past few weeks.
While the Old Lady will look to evaluate offers for the player, but they do not want to sell the player. CalcioMercato did report of a possible contract being offered and Juve will look to do the same this summer and Sky Sports have now confirmed the same.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus-Pandey17)
