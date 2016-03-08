The future of Paul Pogba is one of the biggest talking points of these days in Europe. The relationship between the Frenchman and José Mourinho hit a new low yesterday when the Special One withdrawn the player’s captain harm-band after his comments on the Red Devils’ playing style.



Now, as we reported earlier today, Juventus are keeping a close eye on their former star. The Old Lady dreams the return of Pogba even if, right now, there are no ongoing talks with neither Man U nor the player’s entourage.



The Serie A giants, however, made fans talk this morning as they posted a picture of Pogba on their official Twitter account.



STAT - La Juventus ha vinto tutte le ultime cinque partite interne con il Bologna in Serie A: è la miglior striscia per i bianconeri contro i rossoblù nello scontro diretto tra le mura amiche. #JuveBologna pic.twitter.com/8f2Z1PVUVF — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 26 settembre 2018

The Old Lady faces Bologna tonight and the official Twitter account of the club chose a picture of the Frenchman to publish a stat about tonight’s clash.and Juventus fans are wondering why the club opted to post a picture of Pogba who left Turin to re-join Man United in summer 2015.The caption to Pogba’s picture reads: “Juventus have won each one of the last five home games in Serie A against Bologna. That’s the best domestic winning streak against the Rossoblu.”