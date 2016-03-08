Juventus look to sell Pjanic to sign Man Utd target
06 June at 13:25Juventus can look to sell Miralem Pjanic this summer in an attempt to make room and money for the signing of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Old Lady have long been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. But the Red Devils' acquisition of Fred means that the bianconeri will have a free run at signing Milinkovic-Savic.
La Gazzetta dello Sport say that while the Serbian has been dubbed to be too expensive for Juventus, the example of Gonzalo Higuain shows that the deal can be struck soon.
And to make room and money for the midfielder, Pjanic could be offloaded this summer with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments