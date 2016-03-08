Juventus star set to sign new deal amidst Chelsea interest
30 July at 13:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to hand a new contract to Chelsea and Manchester City target Miralem Pjanic.
We have earlier reported that while Pjanic is intent on staying at the bianconeri this summer, the Bosnian's new agent Fali Ramadani wants the player to leave Juventus this summer. Chelsea recently made an offer for him, with Manchester City set to do the same soon.
Tuttosport state that Pjanic is set to extend his stay at Juventus this summer and the club are now set to offer a new deal in the coming few days.
Pjanic's new deal will keep him at the club till the summer of 2023 and he will receive a wage increase and will earn about 7 million euros a season too. The player's current deal expires in the summer of 2021.
Chelsea have made initial contact to sign the Bosnian, but Juventus are not willing to accept any offers for the player unless they lie in the region of 80 million euros to 100 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments