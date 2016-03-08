Klopp: 'I didn't want to put Sarri under pressure, then I saw Inter-Lazio...'
18 February at 12:00Several days ago Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp launched some very interesting declarations about the upcoming race for the Champions League title, labelling Juventus as 'the best squad I've seen in my entire life' in an interview with The Guardian.
On the same day, Maurizio Sarri responded to the German coach in his press conference ahead of the match against Brescia in a somewhat irritating manner but insisting on his immense respect and appreciation of the former Borussia Dortmund manager.
The Liverpool man once again returned to the issue in his press conference before today's Champions League matchup between the Reds and Atletico Madrid.
"I'm sorry, I didn't want to put Sarri under pressure. I don't use this kind of mental games, putting pressure on others is not my style. They asked me a question and sometimes I don't think before I speak," he said.
"I simply said that I don't know why Juventus is not in the lead with 10 points ahead in Serie A, which I could say. Then I saw Lazio-Inter Milan and that's the reason. These two teams are the reason, nothing else. Inter is back there fighting and Lazio is having an incredible season. I didn't want to put pressure on Maurizio, I respect him too much and I was happy when heard his answer, he said I'm very funny.
"Anyway, the biggest favourite in any competition is PSG, so now they have the pressure (smiles). In reality, I don't think what I say can put pressure on other teams, if I have to be honest," Klopp concluded.
Nevertheless, in the coming days, we will see whether the Liverpool coach's words actually reflected reality, with the Champions League returning back to action already today.
As mentioned, the Premier League leaders will face Atletico Madrid today at the Wanda Metropolitano, while his 'new favourites' PSG will travel to Germany to face his former side Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri will have to wait another week to debut in the Champions League in 2020, as they travel to Lyon for their first leg against Olympique on February 26.
Go to comments