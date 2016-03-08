Sarri talks 'three-way Scudetto race' and reflects on Klopp's comments

Juventus are currently in a period of difficulty. After losing against Hellas Verona in the last Serie A round, the Bianconeri also struggled in the Coppa Italia semifinal against AC Milan at the San Siro, with the champions of Italy equalizing from the penalty spot in stoppage time of the match.



Coach Maurizio Sarri was present at his regular press conference at Continassa today and reflected on the current situation as well as the upcoming matchup against Brescia. He also took the time to respond to Jurgen Klopp's interesting comments from earlier this morning.



"The league can generate further motivations, it was clear from the beginning that it would be a different campaign, it must stimulate us," Sarri told Calciomercato.com.



"We need to be more aggressive, there is no defensive system that can function without aggression. We are not always passive, it only happens in some moments of the game."



The former Chelsea and Napoli coach then returned to the Coppa Italia matchup against AC Milan and also commented on Jurgen Klopp's words to the Guardian from this morning.



"At the San Siro I think we did well in the first 70 meters of the field. We improved compared to the previous game. The negative moment ends with Verona, it was a bad performance, it shouldn't happen but it happened. Everything is amplified at Juve but the players should know and they should handle the pressure well," Sarri added.



"Klopp? He said he doesn't follow Italian football, for that reason he doesn't realize why we don't have an advantage of ten points. Even the Liverpool squad does not look bad to me. Jurgen is one of the nicest people I have known in football and I think he only took off the role of the favourites in the Champions League."



Finally, Sarri took the time to speak about some individuals, such as Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic or Gianluigi Buffon and also responded to Manchester City's disqualification from the Champions League.



"Dybala? At the San Siro he played too deep but seeing the game, he did well, though this attitude made Cristiano lack some support.



"Pjanic? I don't know if he needs to play, I have not seen the conditions of the players, yesterday they were very tired. I disagree with the ratings on him, with Milan he seemed to me to be growing.



"Buffon? He will be evaluated. We knew that Gigi is well, he played eleven matches and did well, he never missed a training session. I don't think that alternating goalkeepers is our problem.



"Manchester City's disqualification? I would stay in a club without the Champions League. Last year I was at Chelsea and we were not in the competition. I do not consider it an absolute discriminant but we will see what happens with City because it is only the first degree of judgment," Sarri concluded.