Lazio request for SMS close to Man Utd offer
19 July at 18:45Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted by the best European clubs. Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Serbia International who had a price-tag of € 150 million at the beginning of the summer.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Ronaldo’s € 112 million Juventus move has caused a drop in the price of Milinkovic-Savic.
The Italian paper claims the Red Devils offered € 110 million to sign the talented midfielder in June but Lazio rejected José Mourinho’s proposal.
Now, however, the price-tag of Milinkovic-Savic is € 120 million and Manchester United could make a fresh bid especially if Paul Pogba leaves the Old Trafford.
The France World Cup winner is wanted by Juventus and Real Madrid and the Old Lady can afford his signing if they sell Miralem Pjanic to Chelsea or Barcelona. Both European giants are monitoring the Bosnia star and the role of the player’s new agent Fali Ramadani could be key for Pjanic’s Juventus exit.
