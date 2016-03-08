Lazio tell Liverpool price-tag for possible replacement of Karius
16 June at 17:35Liverpool have made Lazio goalkeeper Straosha one of their main summer target as the Reds are desperate to sign a replacement for Loris Karius.
Several top Serie A goalkeepers are being linked with joining the Anfield Road in the summer including Alisson (who is close to joining Real Madrid) and Gigio Donnarumma.
Both players, however, are believed to be quite too expensive for the Champions League finalists who are due to pay over €70 million to secure the services of both players.
The price-tag of Lazio star Thomas Strakosha is reported to be way less expensive than that one of both Alisson and Donnarumma.
According to Sportitalia, in fact, Lazio are open to sell the Albania International for a fee of about € 40 million.
Strakosha kept 17 clean sheets in 53 appearances with Lazio last season allowing 65 goals. Calciomercato.com profiled the 23-year-old who is contracted with Lazio until 2022.
