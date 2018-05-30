Liverpool eye €60m Barça star as alternative to Alisson and Donnarumma
30 May at 13:50Liverpool are looking to replace Loris Karius in the summer and the Reds have set their sights on Gigio Donnarumma and Alisson.
The Brazilian keeper would cost € 90 million whilst the AC Milan star has a price-tag in the region of € 70 million.
Liverpool, however, have taken a decision on the maximum bid they can do for the 19-year-old who has failed to live up to expectations this season.
Reports in Italy suggest Donnarumma is not open to move to the Premier League (DETAILS) and according to Mundo Deportivo Liverpool have set their sights on Barcelona keeper Cillessen.
The Dutch keeper has a € 60 million clause and according to the Catalan paper Barcelona are not open to sell him for a lower fee.
Liverpool are going to replace Karius in the summer and at the moment Alisson, Donnarumma and Cillessen are on the Reds’ shopping list.
MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS HERE
GALLERY: Liverpool targets in Serie A
Go to comments