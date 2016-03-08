Real president wants Roma goalkeeper and Juve, Man U target for new manager Lopetegui
17 June at 16:05Newly appointed Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetequi will be looking to put the Spanish national team fiasco behind him and begin preparations for the 2018-19 season as soon as possible. Club president Florentino Perez would like the same and is wanting to push forward in the summer transfer window.
Perez is looking to prepare two presents for Julen Lopetegui to begin his tenure. Real Madrid's sights include two Serie A stars: Alisson, Roma goalkeeper, and Sergek Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio midfielder. On the Serbian, however, there is strong interest from Juventus and Manchester United.
Alisson has reportedly reached a deal with Real Madrid already, but the Spanish club’s offer has not met Roma’s demands. They are holding out for at least 80 million euros for the Brazilian goalkeeper.
Milinkovic-Savic’s father recently spoke out in favor of his son signing for Juventus, saying the Turin-based club would be perfect for him to grow and win trophies.
