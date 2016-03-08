Man City and United defenders can meet at Inter

20 April at 13:45
Manchester City and United defenders Danilo and Matteo Darmian can meet at Inter next season. The Nerazzurri have opened talks to sign both players. Darmian can arrive at the Meazza for € 12 million, while talks for Danilo have just begun

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the signing of Danilo won't prevent Beppe Marotta from putting under contract Darmian as well.

Inter, in fact, are not going to sign Southampton's Cedric Soares on a permanent deal and they will need at least two new full-backs for the next campaign.

The future of Sime Vrsaljko is also in doubt, as his poor fitness this season could convince the Nerazzurri not to sign him on a permanent deal.

Both Danilo and Darmian are long-time target of Inter's general manager Beppe Marotta who had already tried to sign the Brazilian and the Italian defender when he was at Juventus. This summer could be the right one for him to put the Man City and United defenders under contract.

