Man United told to sign Chelsea star on Juve agenda and replace Inter target
15 April at 12:25Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has discussed the Red Devils’ summer transfer strategies which also involve Serie A clubs.
Sharpe believes his former club should sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea. The Frenchman has also emerged as a transfer target of Juventus. As Calciomercato.com reported a few weeks ago (READ MORE), Kante is the Old Lady’s top target if Miralem Pjanic leaves the club at the end of the season.
“If I was at United, I’d probably look at swapping Matic, he’s been brilliant but he’s probably lost a yard”, Sharpe said (via The Express). “I’d spend some money to get Kante because they don’t seem to fancy him at Chelsea”, he added.
Sharpe has also shown some doubts about Romelu Lukaku who is one of the candidates to replace Mauro Icardi at Inter (READ MORE): “A world-class striker would be great for United”, he said.
Inter’s CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to an Italian radio this morning and fuelled speculations about Mauro Icardi’s exit at the end of the season (READ HERE)
