Manchester United transfer news: boost in pursuit of Juve ace, SMS scouted again
22 October at 13:55Manchester United will be facing Juventus in Champions League tomorrow but there are more links between the Red Devils and Serie A.
During the last weekend, scouts of the Premier League giants travelled to Parma to watch Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action.
This is not the first time Manchester United watch Milinkovic-Savic in action os José Mourinho went to Serbia during the last International break to see the 23-year-old play with his national team.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that scouts of the Red Devils attended the game at the Tardini alongside Barcelona's international sporting director Ariedo Braida who did also scout Juventus' Joao Cancelo on Saturday.
Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on Juventus and not only because of tomorrow's Champions League clash.
The Red Devils, in fact, remain interested in Alex Sandro whose contract with the Old Lady expires in 2020. The Brazilian has rejected the last contract extension offer of the Black-and-White who want to extend the player's contract before the end of the season.
If Alex Sandro will refuse to sign a contract extension with Juventus, Marcelo could arrive in Turin to replace him. The Real Madrid star has reportedly told Florentino Perez that he wants Juventus transfer in January.
