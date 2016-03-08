Maradona: 'Messi is great, but Ronaldo...'
13 March at 12:25Diego Armando Maradona falls in love with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Napoli star, who is regarded as one of the best players ever in the history of the game, was full of praise for the Portuguese ace who dragged Juventus to the Champions League quarter-finals through an incredible hat-trick scored against Atletico Madrid last night.
Speaking to Marca, Maradona said: "Us Argentineans are proud of Messi but Ronaldo is an animal. He said he'd need to score three goals and that's what he did".
Juventus have now qualified to the Champions League quarter-finals with clubs like Ajax, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City. One between Liverpool and Bayern and Lyon and Barcelona will complete the list of the best eight European clubs this season.
Ronaldo spoke to Sky Sport after the game claiming "This is why Juve signed me". CR7 did also "send a hug" to Real Madrid fans on Spanish tv (WATCH the video here).
