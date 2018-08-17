The Italian midfielder spent 25 years with the Old Lady but had been struggling with game time over the last few seasons.The two parties have decided to part companies and Marchisio has shared a social media message to salute Juventus and their fans.“Thousands of thoughts and images have accompanied me for the whole night”, Marchisio wrote on Instagram.“I can’t stop watching this picture and these stripes that have written my story of man and footballer.I love this shirt so much that I think the club’s good always comes first. Always.In such a hard day I think of this principle. You [fans] are the best part of this story and that’s why we will salute each other in a very special way in the coming days.”