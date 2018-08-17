Marchisio salutes Juventus on social media – picture
The Italian midfielder spent 25 years with the Old Lady but had been struggling with game time over the last few seasons.
The two parties have decided to part companies and Marchisio has shared a social media message to salute Juventus and their fans.
“Thousands of thoughts and images have accompanied me for the whole night”, Marchisio wrote on Instagram.
Mille pensieri e mille immagini mi hanno accompagnato per tutta la notte. Non riesco a smettere di guardare questa fotografia e queste strisce su cui ho scritto la mia vita di uomo e di calciatore. Amo questa maglia al punto che, nonostante tutto, sono convinto che il bene della squadra venga prima. Sempre. In una giornata dura come questa, mi aggrappo forte a questo principio. Siete la parte più bella di questa meravigliosa storia, per questo motivo tra qualche giorno ci saluteremo in modo speciale. . . . D'altronde l'8 non è altro che un infinito che ha alzato lo sguardo
“I can’t stop watching this picture and these stripes that have written my story of man and footballer.
I love this shirt so much that I think the club’s good always comes first. Always.
In such a hard day I think of this principle. You [fans] are the best part of this story and that’s why we will salute each other in a very special way in the coming days.”
More on this story: what's next for Marchisio?
gallery: Juve salute Marchisio on social media
Go to comments