Medel eyes European football with Bologna
10 September at 16:20Italian Serie A outfit Bologna’s new signing Gary Alexis is eyeing European football with his new club.
The 32-year-old has joined the Italian club from the Turkish outfit Beşiktaş for a reported fee of €2.5 million and signed a three-year contract.
While talking to the media during his presentation, the Chile international outlined his goals with his new club by saying: "First of all I am happy to be back in Italy. Serie A is a competitive league and my family was very happy to come and live here as well. The goal is to get as high as possible and qualify for Europe. We know it is difficult but we will try.”
