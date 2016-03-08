Is Memphis Depay angling for a move away from Lyon?

​Head Coach Bruno Genesio confirmed to media today that the winger has not showed up for training.

"I'm happy to see [the squad] again. One player out of 27 is missing. It's Memphis Depay.

"He will be punished financially when he returns. He had five weeks of vacation like everyone else."

The star winger has performed very well in recent times, scoring 22 times in all competitions last season for both Lyon, as well as creating 16 assists.

​Wanted by Milan, we reported last month that the Dutch international and former Manchester United man

He has also been

​Could he find himself moving to Serie A?



