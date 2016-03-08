Milan, Tottenham and Inter in transfer talks: the possible Piatek-Politano-Eriksen domino effect
10 January at 14:00Matteo Politano is AC Milan's target for the attack and the Rossoneri management would have identified the way how to bring the Italian winger to the opposite side of the San Siro.
As reported by Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Krzysztof Piatek's departure could finance the arrival of Politano at Milanello, as Inter Milan are reluctant to leave the former Sassuolo man on loan.
In that sense, the interest of Tottenham in the Polish attacker could facilitate the negotiations between Milan and Inter for Politano but the striker's possible departure to London could have further transfer market implications.
With the potential arrival of Politano for a possible fee of around 20-25 million euros, Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta would have the funds to make a move for Christian Eriksen who is an object of great interest for the Nerazzurri, as the club is looking to gift Antonio Conte a midfield reinforcement in January.
Go to comments