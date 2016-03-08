Milinkovic-Savic responds to AC Milan transfer speculations

24 April at 20:45
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has shared his thoughts on the recent transfer rumors that concern him. Earlier last summer the Serbian star was linked with a move to AC Milan: "I knew I would have stayed here so I wasn't worried about the transfer rumors, they didn't affect me. I read the words of the president and I knew I would have stayed. Now I don't think about the transfers, I am only focused on Lazio and on reaching the targets of the club, like qualifying for the Champions League. We want the fourth place", he told Goal.com.

CAREER - "I missed scoring goals and when I scored after a long time I took some pressure out of me. People were criticizing me and I am a player who reads a lot, that's my problem. I was looking ahead even if I was going through a bad moment. I score fewer goals because I play in a different position, I play more behind now but it's not a problem if the team wins".

AC Milan take on Lazio at the San Siro in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Follow the match LIVE here.
 

