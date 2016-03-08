​One of the hottest issues of the moment is definitely Sarri’s potential move to Chelsea. Reports in Uk claim the deal is done but Moggi believes the Blues do not have their hands on the Italian manager yet“Sarri has not signed with Chelsea yet. You all know his release clause expired on the 31st of May and Napoli can ask as much money as they want now.”“I have the feeling that we will see for the first time a swap deal between a player and a manager. De Laurentiis is very smart and he will try to make the most of this situation. I think he will ask Chelsea to sell one player in exchange for Sarri.”Moggi did also comment on the situation of AC Milan: “I am surprised because nobody says the truth about this situation”, Moggi said.“Who put the money to buy AC Milan? Why nobody talk about this? Why doesn’t Uefa investigate on the matter?”