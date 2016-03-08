Morata denies Chelsea goal - watch
26 August at 17:53Half time at the Direct Sports Arena with Newcastle and Chelsea stuck to 0-0. A very levelled first half although Chelsea pushed in the final minutes trying to score the opener. Cesar Azpilicueta had a clear-cut chance seconds before the half time whistle but his attempt was denied by his team-mate Alvaro Morata. The former Juventus star who was so unlucky to find himself on the ball’s way to the goal.
Alvaro Morata’s biggest contribution of the game. Always up for it. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/x5zsxgJHXo— kartik (@ozilistm10) August 26, 2018
NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA LIVE
