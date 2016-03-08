Alvaro Morata’s biggest contribution of the game. Always up for it. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/x5zsxgJHXo — kartik (@ozilistm10) August 26, 2018

Half time at the Direct Sports Arena with Newcastle and Chelsea stuck to 0-0. A very levelled first half although Chelsea pushed in the final minutes trying to score the opener. Cesar Azpilicueta had a clear-cut chance seconds before the half time whistle but his attempt was denied by his team-mate Alvaro Morata. The former Juventus star who was so unlucky to find himself on the ball’s way to the goal.