Mou appoints Pogba as Man Utd captain in Premier League opener
10 August at 20:20Manchester United boss José Mourinho has appointed Paul Pogba as the Red Devils’ captain for the first Premier League game of the season against Leicester City (follow the game live).
The Frenchman starts tonight’s clash against the Foxes despite having skipped a big part of the pre-season training. Pogba joined his team-mates for trainings only four days ago and tonight he features in the Red Devils’ starting XI wearing the captain armband.
His troublesome relationship with José Mourinho has been a big talking point this summer.
According to reports in the UK the France World Cup winner hold talks with the Special One a couple of days ago when Barcelona offered more than € 100 million to sign the former Juventus star.
Manchester United have refused to sell the player although the Pogba saga is yet far from being over as his agent Mino Raiola is reportedly ready to hand the Premier League giants a huge contract extension request for his client (READ MORE).
