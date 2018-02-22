Mourinho’s Italy shopping: Man Utd targets in Serie A
28 May at 17:15Manchester United will look to strengthen their squad for the next season and the Premier League club will look to support their manager Jose Mourinho by bringing in new players in the summer transfer window.
Jose Mourinho could go shopping to Italy and try signing players from the Serie A, while offload a few of his current players there. This starts with Matteo Darmian who will join Juventus after a disappointing spell with United.
Paul Pogba is linked with a return to Juventus and reportedly, the Old Lady’s sponsors can help them bring Paul Pogba back to the club by agreeing to pay his €13 million a year salary.
Meanwhile, Mario Mandzukic is linked with a move to United and so is Argentine Paul Dybala. Lazio star Sergej Milinković-Savić, Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Inter defender Milan Škriniar is a target for United. Inter have apparently rejected €60 million bid from United and Manchester City.
