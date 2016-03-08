Nainggolan set for Inter Milan switch
17 June at 11:10AS Roma midfield star Radja Nainggolan has reportedly reach an agreement to sign for Serie A giants Inter this summer.
Nainggolan has long been linked with a move with the nerazzurri and the giallorossi seem intent on offloading him this summer. So much so that they have already offered the player to multiple clubs, but Nainggolan is unhappy with the club's attempts to sell him forcefully.
Tuttosport report that Inter have reached an agreement with Roma for Nainggolan already and the medical will be held in early July.
The fee agreed is 35 million euros plus Inter youngster Nicolo Zaniolo in what is a player plus cash deal. Nainggolan too has already said yes to a move to the San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
