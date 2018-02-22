Napoli: ADL won't give Chelsea discount for Sarri release clause
29 May at 14:10Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis reportedly wants the whole money for the release clause of Maurizio Sarri and won't give any discounts.
While Napoli have already appointed former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti, they are yet to let Maurizio Sarri leave, despite interest from Chelsea. The partenopei finished second behind Juventus this season, missing out on the Scudetto title.
Reports from Corriere del Mezzogiorno say that Di Laurentiis wants Chelsea to pay out the whole 8 million euros release clause and isn't offering the club any discount about the same.
While Chelsea are yet to release Antonio Conte by paying his termination clause, they are also yet to reach the release clause value that Napoli are asking for.
It is said that the 8 million may not just involve a cash deal, it can also involve a player plus cash payment.
Here is a gallery of players that Sarri will target at Chelsea:
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments