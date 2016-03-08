Napoli: Concrete interest in Milan’s Rodríguez, details of operation
25 December at 15:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing league rivals AC Milan’s veteran left-back Ricardo Rodríguez in the January transfer window.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €20 million in the summer.
There have been reports of interest in Rodríguez from Turkish club Fenerbahce but Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Naples-based club’s hierarchy are interested in signing the player and have already established contact with their counterparts in Milan.
It is believed that Napoli are willing to offer a loan deal for the 27-year-old with an obligation to make it permanent in the summer whereas Milan are looking for the player’s permanent departure.
The negotiations are still at a very early stage where a lot will be depending on the wish of the player who is seemingly excited to rejoin Gennaro Gattuso in Napoli.
