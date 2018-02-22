Napoli eye Donnarumma?
28 May at 20:40Napoli have reportedly joined Liverpool in race to sign Gigio Donnarumma.
According to Tuttosport the Partenopei are monitoring the 19-year-old whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 70 million.
The azzurri need to sign a new goalkeeper given that Pepe Reina will join AC Milan as a free agent in the summer. Tensions between the Spaniard and Aurelio De Laurentiis leaded to Reina’s Napoli exit.
As for Donnarumma, Liverpool have already showed their interest although the Reds are not open to offer more than € 40/45 million.
In addition to that the player’s agent Mino Raiola has recently claimed that Gigio could remain at the San Siro forever.
“Fans must be respected, especially the smart ones. Donnarumma can remain at the club forever, that’s what they’ve always wanted. I know no sense of humour could be easier to see the Chinese gone rather than Donnarumma”, Raiola said.
Napoli, however, are also negotiating with Sporting CP for Rui Patricio.
