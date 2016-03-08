Napoli's farewell message to Jorginho following Chelsea move
14 July at 18:58Napoli have gave their farewell to Jorginho who has left the San Paolo to join Chelsea. The Italy International’s move to Stamford Bridge was made official by Chelsea earlier today.
Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was also officially appointed Chelsea boss today (READ THE ANNOUNCEMENT). Gianfranco Zola will be part of Chelsea’s technical staff.
Napoli shared their message for Jorginho on Twitter: “We confirm the transfer of Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, said Jorginho to Chelsea FC. Giorgio, we spent five amazing seasons with you, nobody in Naples will ever forget you.”
Napoli did also deliver a farewell message to Maurizio Sarri: The club would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for the work he has done over the past three years. Through the job he did, the players at this club have grown and improved, showing themselves to be top players and developing a style of play appreciated the world over.”
Gallery: how Chelsea and Napoli announced the double deal on social media
