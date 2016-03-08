No offers made for AC Milan youngster
17 June at 10:10AC Milan are yet to receive offers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to take up a diploma degree in accountancy.
Speculation has been strife about Donnarumma's future since last summer, with Mino Raiola having made it clear that the Italian will be sold this summer. And while a transfer saga with Juventus did result in the player at the San Siro, a similar saga could start this summer as well.
Gazzetta dello Sport that Donnarumma is set to take up a diploma in accountancy with the first exam on the 20th of June, the player hasn't attracted offers from any clubs till now.
Milan will sell the player for a suitable fee this summer and despite Raiola's best attempts, there has been no progress on that front.
The rossoneri already have the player's replacement- Pepe Reina at the club already and will only consider offers in the region of 70 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
