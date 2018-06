AC Milan are yet to receive offers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to take up a diploma degree in accountancy.Speculation has been strife about Donnarumma's future since last summer, with Mino Raiola having made it clear that the Italian will be sold this summer. And while a transfer saga with Juventus did result in the player at the San Siro, a similar saga could start this summer as well.Gazzetta dello Sport that Donnarumma is set to take up a diploma in accountancy with the first exam on the 20th of June, the player hasn't attracted offers from any clubs till now.Milan will sell the player for a suitable fee this summer and despite Raiola's best attempts, there has been no progress on that front.The rossoneri already have the player's replacement- Pepe Reina at the club already and will only consider offers in the region of 70 million euros.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)