Roma are close to signing Ajax starlet Patrick Kluivert. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that the Dutch striker has agreed terms with the giallorossi although there is still no agreement between the two clubs.



Roma, in fact, are not only interested in signing Patrick Kluivert’s son but also his team-mate Hakim Ziyech. The agent of the talented winger was spotted in Rome last week and just to drop one more hint about his client’s possible move to Rome he has changed his LinkedIn profile picture, using one that shows him with the Coliseum in the background.







Roma are in advanced talks with Ajax and hope to seal the transfer of the talented duo for a combined fee of € 40 million.



Trouble is, the Lancers want at least € 50 million to sell both Kluivert and Ziyech. The latter was also linked with joining Liverpool and Everton but, at the moment, Roma are in pole position to sign him.



The Reds, however, announced their first summer signing yesterday night.



